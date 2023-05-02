DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Last of Us (S1E04) -- "Please Hold My Hand" -- 2/5/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Last of Us (S1E04) -- "Please Hold My Hand" -- 2/5/23

   
Old 02-05-23, 05:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,651
Received 2,318 Likes on 1,709 Posts
The Last of Us (S1E04) -- "Please Hold My Hand" -- 2/5/23


Tonight's episode runs 50-51 minutes

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-23, 06:53 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,050
Received 4,057 Likes on 2,748 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E04) -- "Please Hold My Hand" -- 2/5/23
Excited for Melanie Lynskey.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-23, 08:27 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Abob Teff's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 26,283
Received 716 Likes on 505 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E04) -- "Please Hold My Hand" -- 2/5/23
LOL ... "for a little while." EVERYBODY is "only for a little while" in this adventure!

Loved her in "I Don't Feel at Home in This World."
Abob Teff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-23, 09:54 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 40,340
Received 1,751 Likes on 1,249 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E04) -- "Please Hold My Hand" -- 2/5/23
So I was watching the end credits and knew that I knew that song...

...then when they got to the chorus, it finally hit me that it was "True Faith" by New Order!
Josh-da-man is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-23, 09:57 PM
  #5  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,363
Likes: 0
Received 133 Likes on 101 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E04) -- "Please Hold My Hand" -- 2/5/23
Ellies joke book

The detail to sets like the bathroom at the gas station is so well done

MrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-23, 10:03 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,242
Received 831 Likes on 643 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E04) -- "Please Hold My Hand" -- 2/5/23
Solid meat and potatoes episode. The final joke was hilarious.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-23, 10:11 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,127
Received 763 Likes on 620 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E04) -- "Please Hold My Hand" -- 2/5/23
Episode 5 will be available Friday on HBO Max to avoid conflict with the super bowl: https://deadline.com/2023/02/the-las...ax-1235249199/
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Frasier Revival coming to Paramount+

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.