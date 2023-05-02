Charles Kimbrough -- Jim Dial in Murphy Brown -- Dead at 86
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,651
Received 2,318 Likes on 1,709 Posts
Charles Kimbrough -- Jim Dial in Murphy Brown -- Dead at 86
Apparently that was the longest TV job he ever had in his career. He even came back for the 2018 reboot that nobody watched. He was a Broadway guy.
and he was married to the late Beth Howland from Alice.
RIP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off