Charles Kimbrough -- Jim Dial in Murphy Brown -- Dead at 86

   
Old 02-05-23, 02:49 PM
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,651
Received 2,318 Likes on 1,709 Posts
Charles Kimbrough -- Jim Dial in Murphy Brown -- Dead at 86


Apparently that was the longest TV job he ever had in his career. He even came back for the 2018 reboot that nobody watched. He was a Broadway guy.

and he was married to the late Beth Howland from Alice.

RIP



