Agent Elvis (Netflix) -- V: Matthew McConaughey -- Sony animated series -- March 2023

Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey is Agent Elvis. Only on Netflix, March 2023.



Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack to battle the dark forces that threaten the country - all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll.



MORE INFO ON AGENT ELVIS This ten episode, Netflix adult animation series from Sony Pictures Animation is an irreverent action comedy starring Matthew McConaughey as Elvis Presley and follows Elvis as he lives a double-life as a secret agent. The show was created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, and was developed by Co-Showrunners Mike Arnold and John Eddie, who also serve as Executive Producers along with Executive Producers Kevin Noel, Matthew McConaughey, Priscilla Presley, with Fletcher Moules serving as Co-Executive Producer and Seranie Manoogian as Producer. Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, and Marc Rosen with Authentic Brands Group also served as Executive Producers. Vancouver-based Titmouse served as the animation studio with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina serving as Executive Producers and Gary Ye as Supervising Director, Chris Thompson as Art Director, and Josue Sanchez as Editor. Robert Valley created original character designs, and Agent Elvis wardrobe was designed by John Varvatos.



Music and original score was composed by Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams.



