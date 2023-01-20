DVD Talk Forum

Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season

Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season

   
01-20-23, 12:10 PM
  #1
Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season


01-20-23, 12:21 PM
  #2
DJariya
Re: Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season
Makes sense to wrap it up. 6 seasons is an amazing run.
01-20-23, 01:06 PM
  #3
HN
Re: Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season
Didn't know the creators were also from Jersey; that's awesome
Old 01-20-23, 01:06 PM
Re: Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season
It was mentioned at some point that they wanted to continue the Miyagiverse in future movies and they kinda hinted that in the letter. Is that still the plan? I agree that 6 seasons is a hell of a run, specially for a show that almost died due to premiering in a crappy streaming service.
Old 01-20-23, 01:07 PM
Re: Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season
Old 01-20-23, 01:11 PM
Re: Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season
The fact that this succeeded as it did still amazes me. Not because I think it's bad, this show is amazing, but, seriously, what are the odds of a Karate Kid TV show 40 years later being so great?

Then again, I would have said the same thing about Top Gun a few years ago
01-20-23, 01:12 PM
  #7
MLBFan24
Re: Cobra Kai (Netflix) - The Sixth and Final Season
The best revival series for what we thought was a dead franchise.
