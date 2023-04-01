DVD Talk Forum

The Ark (SyFy) -- From EP Dean Devlin -- Premieres 2/1/23

   
The Ark (SyFy) -- From EP Dean Devlin -- Premieres 2/1/23







About The Ark: THE ARK takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment.

Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.


12 episode season. This is independently produced by Dean Devlin's production company.
