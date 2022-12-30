Legendary Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93
Legendary Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93
She and Hugh Downs are reunited. May she RIP. She's a legend in TV News.
Re: Legendary Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93
I knew this would be posted immediately on DVD Talk.
I remember those Oscar specials where she interviewed a lot of celebrities before or after the Oscars depending on where you live.
Back when I was young my parents would watch 20/20 and sometimes I would watch it but more happy they were staying past 10pm so I did not have to go to bed early.
Re: Legendary Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93
93 years is a good run.
I lost a lot of respect for her in her last few working years. The View is beneath her and she fell into being just another gossiping hen. Its too bad that thats what Ill remember her for considering her legendary career prior to that.
RIP
Re: Legendary Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93
Part of the reason why I chose to study Broadcast Journalism in college and eventually go to TV, but working in sports news was icons like Walters, Walter Cronkite, Mike Wallace, Tom Brokaw etc.
I mean no matter how you feel about mainstream media. I know there are many who don't like CBS, ABC, NBC and CNN for news, you can't deny she's a legend. She's done more, interviewed more notable people in her lifetime than the vast majority of us. And she was also a trail blazer for women in TV news.
