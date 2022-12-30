Re: Legendary Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93

Part of the reason why I chose to study Broadcast Journalism in college and eventually go to TV, but working in sports news was icons like Walters, Walter Cronkite, Mike Wallace, Tom Brokaw etc.



I mean no matter how you feel about mainstream media. I know there are many who don't like CBS, ABC, NBC and CNN for news, you can't deny she's a legend. She's done more, interviewed more notable people in her lifetime than the vast majority of us. And she was also a trail blazer for women in TV news.