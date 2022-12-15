DVD Talk Forum

Warhammer 40000 (S: Cavill) (Amazon)

   
Warhammer 40000 (S: Cavill) (Amazon)
Re: Warhammer 40000 (S: Cavill) (Amazon)
He didn't stay unemployed for long.
Re: Warhammer 40000 (S: Cavill) (Amazon)
He didn't stay unemployed for long.
Considering how much of a Warhammer nerd he is, I am honestly shocked it took this long for a project with him.
Re: Warhammer 40000 (S: Cavill) (Amazon)
Ah, so this was his endgame

