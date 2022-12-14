DVD Talk Forum

Stephen "Twitch" Boss from So You Think You Can Dance dead at 40 by suicide

Stephen "Twitch" Boss from So You Think You Can Dance dead at 40 by suicide

   
Stephen "Twitch" Boss from So You Think You Can Dance dead at 40 by suicide




Wow, I am shocked by this news. I know this forum is mostly over competition shows, but Boss appeared on the show years ago and was awesome. He and his wife did dance videos together and were great. I guess he was also on Ellen's show. This is tragic. I feel for his wife and kids that this happened before Christmas. Just shows you don't know the hell some people are going through.
Re: Stephen "Twitch" Boss from So You Think You Can Dance dead at 40 by suicide
I guess he was also on Ellen's show.
Every episode for 8 years from 2014 until the end, so yeah.
Re: Stephen "Twitch" Boss from So You Think You Can Dance dead at 40 by suicide
Wow, he was great. Terrible news.
Re: Stephen "Twitch" Boss from So You Think You Can Dance dead at 40 by suicide
He even hosted "Ellen" when she was out and became an EP, I think. That's very sad - just goes to show that you never know who is suffering, even people who seem to be at the top of their career or personal life.
