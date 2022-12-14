Stephen "Twitch" Boss from So You Think You Can Dance dead at 40 by suicide
Wow, I am shocked by this news. I know this forum is mostly over competition shows, but Boss appeared on the show years ago and was awesome. He and his wife did dance videos together and were great. I guess he was also on Ellen's show. This is tragic. I feel for his wife and kids that this happened before Christmas. Just shows you don't know the hell some people are going through.
I guess he was also on Ellen's show.
Wow, he was great. Terrible news.
He even hosted "Ellen" when she was out and became an EP, I think. That's very sad - just goes to show that you never know who is suffering, even people who seem to be at the top of their career or personal life.
