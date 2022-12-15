Connect (Hulu) -- D: Takashi Miike

Quote:

Falling prey to an illegal organ trading criminal organization, a man loses his right eye, but realizes that he can somehow still see from it. With the help of his missing eye, he goes on a quest to track down his attackers, retrieve his eye and bring down the criminal organization. Watch Connect on Hulu!



ABOUT CONNECT

Dongsoo leads a solitary life, hiding his identity from the world. His only joy and sole connection with the world is his music, which he uploads on the internet. His dream of living an ordinary life is upended when an organ hunter kidnaps him and takes his eye. Dongsoo discovers that he can connect to the vision of the person who got his eye. Through the connected vision, he learns that the taker is a notorious serial killer. Dongsoo now pursues the murderer to get his eye back.