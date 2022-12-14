DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

BEST/WORST New Cast Member Addition

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

BEST/WORST New Cast Member Addition

   
Old 12-14-22, 02:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
ViewAskewbian's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,061
Received 780 Likes on 475 Posts
BEST/WORST New Cast Member Addition
Was watching some of the Married With Children Christmas episodes last night and got to the one where Seven, the younger new kid addition for a season or two, and realized just how crappy that character was.

Got me thinking, what were some of the BEST and WORST new cast member addition outside of the core established cast to a show.

IMO, Woody on Cheers was the best new addition.
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.