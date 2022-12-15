Re: Not Your Usual Christmas TV Thread

The problem is I have most of those Rankin Bass specials in that set on Blu-ray and/or DVD already. But thanks for the heads up. Seems like it's available on streaming on fubo or amc+ or I can buy it in HD on itunes though so at least it's available.Also I was looking up christmas specials and found this wiki, which seems to try to have a comprehensive list of christmas movies/specials/tv episodes (like look at all those Kamen Rider episodes) and descriptions, if anyone needs a refresher to remember stuff:This is the tv episodes link but they have different categories: