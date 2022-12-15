Not Your Usual Christmas TV Thread
Each year, I try to add to a growing list of rate/weird tv shows/specials you probably won't find in popular circulation during the Holiday Season. Things like:
Max Headroom's Christmas Special
Rambo - When S.A.V.A.G.E Stole Santa
Beavis and Butthead Do Christmas
The Munsters Scary Little Christmas
Christmas in PacLand
The Cabbage Patch Kids First Christmas
Emmanuel Lewis and Mr. T's Christmas Special
The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas
X-files How the Ghost Stole Christmas
and, of course,
The Star Wars Holiday Special
Etc.
What are some of your favourite weird/rare/not usually played Christmas TV episodes/specials?
I kinda wish I had a copy of The Berenstain Bears Christmas Tree too.
Do they still show 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, the Rankin/Bass one with the mice?
The problem is I have most of those Rankin Bass specials in that set on Blu-ray and/or DVD already. But thanks for the heads up. Seems like it's available on streaming on fubo or amc+ or I can buy it in HD on itunes though so at least it's available.
Also I was looking up christmas specials and found this wiki, which seems to try to have a comprehensive list of christmas movies/specials/tv episodes (like look at all those Kamen Rider episodes) and descriptions, if anyone needs a refresher to remember stuff:
This is the tv episodes link but they have different categories:
https://christmas-specials.fandom.co...ision_episodes
Thanks for link. The RAMBO Christmas episode is even too obscure for that site
