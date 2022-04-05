DVD Talk Forum

Star Trek: Picard (S2E10) -- Season Finale -- "Farewell" -- 5/5/22

View Poll Results: Will you watch the final season of Star Trek: Picard?
Yes
1
50.00%
Maybe, I might binge it down the line, but only if the reviews are glowing
1
50.00%
Nope, I'm completely out. Hate this show
0
0%
Nope, but I'll read about it
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Star Trek: Picard (S2E10) -- Season Finale -- "Farewell" -- 5/5/22

   
DVD Talk God
Star Trek: Picard (S2E10) -- Season Finale -- "Farewell" -- 5/5/22




FAREWELL — In the season two finale, with just hours until the Europa Launch, Picard and the crew find themselves in a race against time to save the future.

Written by Christopher Monfette & Akiva Goldsman. Directed by Michael Weaver.




It's finally over, for all of those who hate this show.

Season 3, which will probably air in 2023, is the final season and has already been filmed. The Next Generation cast is returning.
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Star Trek: Picard (S2E10) -- Season Finale -- "Farewell" -- 5/5/22
The only reason I'm not tapping out and skipping Season 3 entirely is TNG cast returning. But I'll still wait to see if the reviews are positive before committing to the whole season.
DVD Talk God
Re: Star Trek: Picard (S2E10) -- Season Finale -- "Farewell" -- 5/5/22

