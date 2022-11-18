The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+) -- premieres 11/25/22
In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.
