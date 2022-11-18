The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+) -- premieres 11/25/22

Quote:

In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.