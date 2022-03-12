Warrior Nun (Netflix Series)

is a Netflix series that premiered in 2020. The second season was recently released. I didn't see a thread about the show, so I thought I'd start one. I just recently binged both seasons and thought it was a lot of fun. I'd had the show on my watchlist since season one first dropped, but never got around to it until now.It's a fantasy/action/drama based on a comic book. The main character, Ava, joins a secret group of, yes, warrior nuns (The Order of the Cruciform Sword) who are based in Spain, which is where most of the show takes place, though there are also significant scenes at the Vatican. The nun fight demons and other enemies. There is some conflict from intrigue and power plays within the Catholic Church, and there is a "big bad" who is introduced in the first season. Season two is about the nuns and their allies trying to stop this threat.It's a very fun show. The nuns are mostly young (late teens, early twenties) and they kick ass. You get to know their individual personalities more as the series progresses. "Ava" is the star of the show, but "Sister Beatrice" is my favorite.The fight choreography is pretty good and the special effects are also good. The story and characters are engaging and it moves along a pretty brisk pace, so it's an easy binge. There is some closure to season 2, so if it doesn't get renewed you won't be left on a cliffhanger ending. But I am really hoping it gets a third season.