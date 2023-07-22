Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E07) -- "Those Old Scientists" -- Crossover with Lower Decks - 7/22/23
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 75,245
Received 2,801 Likes on 2,063 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E07) -- "Those Old Scientists" -- Crossover with Lower Decks - 7/22/23
https://ew.com/events/comic-con/star...0e1300019ac562
If you weren't able to be in San Diego this weekend to catch the first public screening of the Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover episode of Strange New Worlds season 2 at Comic-Con, you're in luck.
Paramount+ is releasing the episode, titled "Those Old Scientists," on Saturday to coincide with the Star Trek Universe Comic-Con panel, a little over four days in advance of the show's traditional Thursday premiere slot. You can go to the streamer at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PTto catch Jack Quaid's Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome's Beckett Mariner appear in live action alongside the likes of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and "Hot Spock" (Ethan Peck) — which is a joke Newsome ad-libbed during the shoot for the episode.
Directed by Jonathan Frakes, and written by Kathryn Lyn and Bill Wolkoff, the crossover sees the Lower Decks crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos (still in animated form) investigating a time portal. They accidentally activate the tech and send Boimler back through time. He arrives in the timeline of Captain Pike (now in live action), and the U.S.S. Enterprise has to figure out how to get him home without Boimler drastically changing the course of history. Once it seems like they've figured things out, in comes Mariner.
New episode and the crossover with Lower Decks dropping in less than 2 hours
If you weren't able to be in San Diego this weekend to catch the first public screening of the Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover episode of Strange New Worlds season 2 at Comic-Con, you're in luck.
Paramount+ is releasing the episode, titled "Those Old Scientists," on Saturday to coincide with the Star Trek Universe Comic-Con panel, a little over four days in advance of the show's traditional Thursday premiere slot. You can go to the streamer at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PTto catch Jack Quaid's Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome's Beckett Mariner appear in live action alongside the likes of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and "Hot Spock" (Ethan Peck) — which is a joke Newsome ad-libbed during the shoot for the episode.
Directed by Jonathan Frakes, and written by Kathryn Lyn and Bill Wolkoff, the crossover sees the Lower Decks crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos (still in animated form) investigating a time portal. They accidentally activate the tech and send Boimler back through time. He arrives in the timeline of Captain Pike (now in live action), and the U.S.S. Enterprise has to figure out how to get him home without Boimler drastically changing the course of history. Once it seems like they've figured things out, in comes Mariner.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off