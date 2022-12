The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock) -- based on the film series -- premieres 12/22/22

Quote:

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is streaming December 22nd on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3gdt4Fz Synopsis: Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.