The Calling (Peacock) - C: David E. Kelley - premieres 11/10/22
The Calling (Peacock) - C: David E. Kelley - premieres 11/10/22
THE CALLING tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Annabelle Dexter-Jones
· Ben Shenkman as Rabbi Cermak
· Chris Sullivan as Paul Serra
· Christopher Mann
· Constance Zimmer as Anna
· Danielle Davenport as Marcie
· Derrick Delgado
· James Cusati Moyer
· Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham
· Juliana Canfield as Janine Harris
· Karen Robinson as Helen Davies
· Matthew Del Negro
· Michael Mosley as Earl Malzone
· Noel Fisher
· Rafael Cebrián as Brad Holt
· Stephanie Szostak
· Steven Pasquale
· Tony Curran
CREW INFORMATION:
· Alon Shrutzman as EP
· Avi Nir as EP
· Barry Levinson as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· David E. Kelley as CRTR/EP
· Dror A. Mishani as BOOK/EP
· Heather Brewster as CO-EP
· Jason Horwitch as EP
· Jonathan Shapiro as EP
· Karni Ziv as EP
· Lisa Roos as EP
· Matthew Tinker as EP
· Peter Traugott as EP
