The Calling (Peacock) - C: David E. Kelley - premieres 11/10/22

THE CALLING tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Annabelle Dexter-Jones

· Ben Shenkman as Rabbi Cermak

· Chris Sullivan as Paul Serra

· Christopher Mann

· Constance Zimmer as Anna

· Danielle Davenport as Marcie

· Derrick Delgado

· James Cusati Moyer

· Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham

· Juliana Canfield as Janine Harris

· Karen Robinson as Helen Davies

· Matthew Del Negro

· Michael Mosley as Earl Malzone

· Noel Fisher

· Rafael Cebrián as Brad Holt

· Stephanie Szostak

· Steven Pasquale

· Tony Curran



CREW INFORMATION:

· Alon Shrutzman as EP

· Avi Nir as EP

· Barry Levinson as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· David E. Kelley as CRTR/EP

· Dror A. Mishani as BOOK/EP

· Heather Brewster as CO-EP

· Jason Horwitch as EP

· Jonathan Shapiro as EP

· Karni Ziv as EP

· Lisa Roos as EP

· Matthew Tinker as EP

· Peter Traugott as EP