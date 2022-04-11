Let the Right One In (Showtime) -- Horror series starring Demian Bichir -- Based on Swedish film & book

Quote:



About Let The Right One In: Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.



