Let the Right One In (Showtime) -- Horror series starring Demian Bichir -- Based on Swedish film & book
Mark and his daughter Eleanor’s lives changed 10 years ago when she was turned into a vampire. Eleanor leads a secluded life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to feed her the human blood she needs to survive. Starring Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez and Anika Noni Rose. Streaming October 7.
About Let The Right One In: Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.
This premiered about a month ago on Showtime. I was thinking about trying it as I like Bichir. Surprised that no one here has brought this up or shared any thoughts. Guess this is just another of too many shows most of you don't have time to watch. I know this forum loves horror, so that's why I brought it up.
Halloween is over but I might give it a try this weekend.
