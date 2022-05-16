The Old Man (FX) -- S: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman -- Premieres 6/16/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,253
Received 1,648 Likes on 1,208 Posts
The Old Man (FX) -- S: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman -- Premieres 6/16/22
Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBIs Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.
Trailer looks good. I believe this was delayed for almost 2 years due to the pandemic and also Bridges cancer diagnosis.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: The Old Man (FX) -- S: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman -- Premieres 6/16/22
Wow, this does look good. I have not paid attention to what is in the FX pipeline for several years now, but will give this a try.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off