A Friend of The Family (Peacock) S: Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin - premieres 10/6/22

A Friend of The Family (Peacock) S: Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin - premieres 10/6/22

   
A Friend of The Family (Peacock) S: Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin - premieres 10/6/22
A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family "friend." The Brobergs - devoted to their faith, family, and community - were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered - and how they survived.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg
· Austin Stowell as Pete Welsh
· Bree Elrod as Jennifer Ferguson
· Colin Hanks as Bob Broberg
· Ella Jay Basco
· Hendrix Yancey as Jan Broberg (early years)
· Jake Lacy as Robert "B" Berchtold
· Joe Chrest as Bishop Matthew Paulsen
· Lio Tipton as Gail Berchtold
· Mckenna Grace as Jan Broberg (later years)
· Patrick Fischler as Garth Pincock
· Philip Ettinger as Joe Berchtold

CREW INFORMATION:
· Eliza Hittman as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jan Broberg as PROD
· Mary Ann Broberg as PROD
· Nick Antosca as CRTR/EP
There was a Netflix doc about this a few years ago called Abducted in Plain Sight
