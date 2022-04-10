I Love You, You Hate Me (Peacock) - docuseries on the dark side of Barney the dinosaur - 10/12/22
I Love You, You Hate Me (Peacock) - docuseries on the dark side of Barney the dinosaur - 10/12/22
I Love You, You Hate Me is streaming October 12th on Peacock.
Synopsis: I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaurs furious backlash and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and its never been put together again or is this just who we were all along?
