DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

I Love You, You Hate Me (Peacock) - docuseries on the dark side of Barney the dinosaur - 10/12/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

I Love You, You Hate Me (Peacock) - docuseries on the dark side of Barney the dinosaur - 10/12/22

   
Old 10-04-22, 10:15 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,238
Likes: 0
Received 3,060 Likes on 2,075 Posts
I Love You, You Hate Me (Peacock) - docuseries on the dark side of Barney the dinosaur - 10/12/22


I Love You, You Hate Me is streaming October 12th on Peacock.

Synopsis: I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaurs furious backlash  and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and its never been put together again or is this just who we were all along?
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Why isn't Moonlighting on TV, streaming?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.