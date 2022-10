I Love You, You Hate Me (Peacock) - docuseries on the dark side of Barney the dinosaur - 10/12/22

Quote:

I Love You, You Hate Me is streaming October 12th on Peacock.



Synopsis: I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaurís furious backlash ó and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and itís never been put together againÖ or is this just who we were all along?