Above the title credits for a TV show

   
Above the title credits for a TV show
Just watched the opening credits for the TV series TAXI, and I was struck how Judd Hirsch gets above the title billing.



Anybody think of any other examples?
Yellowstone (Paramount) - Season 5 - premieres 11/13/22

