Dish Network HD Channels question
This may be a very stupid question, but why aren't all available channels on Dish Network in HD? I've read that some of the Disney channels aren't available in HD due to a contractual dispute they had around 2009/10, but I find it ridiculous that in 2022, where most TVs are now 4K and 8K, there are still a huge amount of channels that Dish only shows in SD. Channels like MeTV, Laff, many of the premium movie channels of Starz and Showtime, MTV2, Heroes & Icons, Cartoon Network West, Boomerang, TVLand, ect. Many of these channels are available in HD over the air and others are available in high definition in other cable and satellite systems, but on Dish they are only presented in SD and honestly, they look like shit on modern TVs. Why is this still happening? Is it a technology restriction? Is it just disputes with companies like Disney? Or is it just Dish being cheapskates?
