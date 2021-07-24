The Surreal Life Season 7
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 16,417
Received 184 Likes on 164 Posts
The Surreal Life Season 7
Our long national nightmare is over.
A 7th season will premiere in the Fall on VH1.
https://deadline.com/2021/07/the-sur...es-1234797996/
A 7th season will premiere in the Fall on VH1.
The series will feature Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny Mua living together and competing in a series of challenges.
No word if they’re sticking with Glen Campbell’s former mansion in the Hollywood hills.
No word if they’re sticking with Glen Campbell’s former mansion in the Hollywood hills.
https://deadline.com/2021/07/the-sur...es-1234797996/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off