The Surreal Life  Season 7

The Surreal Life  Season 7

   
The Surreal Life  Season 7
Our long national nightmare is over.

A 7th season will premiere in the Fall on VH1.


The series will feature Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny Mua living together and competing in a series of challenges.

No word if they’re sticking with Glen Campbell’s former mansion in the Hollywood hills.

https://deadline.com/2021/07/the-sur...es-1234797996/




