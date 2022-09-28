DVD Talk Forum

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22

   
09-28-22, 01:50 PM
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22

09-28-22, 03:27 PM
Deftones
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22
Amusing message that is about a minute long.
09-28-22, 04:45 PM
Inhumans99
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22
Okay, I called the # (I usually do not do stuff like this) and agree that the message is pretty amusing.
09-28-22, 05:53 PM
TomOpus
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22
I was wonder how many calls they got.
09-28-22, 11:17 PM
Goldberg74
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22
That was kind of funny.

I haven't called a number like that since... well, this:
...

