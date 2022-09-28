She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,185
Likes: 0
Received 3,052 Likes on 2,069 Posts
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 79,022
Received 870 Likes on 609 Posts
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22
Amusing message that is about a minute long.
#3
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: May 2005
Location: Fremont, CA
Posts: 4,399
Received 174 Likes on 150 Posts
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22
Okay, I called the # (I usually do not do stuff like this) and agree that the message is pretty amusing.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,128
Received 876 Likes on 637 Posts
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E07) - "The Retreat" - 9/29/22
I was wonder how many calls they got.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off