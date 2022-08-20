"Saturday Night Live" Pre-season Chat: The 48th Season (2022-2023)

Quote:

Lindsay Shookus, a producer onand head of its talent department, is leaving after 20 years.Deadline understands that Shookus decided to leave the show ahead of this season given that it is essentially a rebuilding year with a number of key cast members such as Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon leaving. She was offered a promotion but decided it was the right time to exit.She has been with the venerable NBC late-night series for 20 years and 10 years as a producer. In that time, she has won six Emmys including an award for its 40th Anniversary special, which she played a pivotal role in....