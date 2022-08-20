DVD Talk Forum

"Saturday Night Live" Pre-season Chat: The 48th Season (2022-2023)

"Saturday Night Live" Pre-season Chat: The 48th Season (2022-2023)

   
Old 08-20-22, 08:33 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
"Saturday Night Live" Pre-season Chat: The 48th Season (2022-2023)
Saturday Night Live will launch its 48th Season this Fall and no return date has been announced yet.

We know that the following cast members have departed the show:
  • Aidy Bryant
  • Pete Davidson
  • Kate McKinnon
  • Kyle Mooney
An official cast list has not been announced, so here is the cast list from Season 47 (minus the folks above):
  • Aristotle Athari (featured player)
  • Michael Che (repertory player)
  • Mikey Day (repertory player)
  • Andrew Dismukes (featured player)
  • Chole Fineman (repertory player)
  • Heidi Gardner (repertory player)
  • James Austin Johnson (featured player)
  • Punkie Johnson (featured player)
  • Colin Jost (repertory player)
  • Alex Moffat (repertory player)
  • Ego Nwodim (repertory player)
  • Chris Redd (repertory player)
  • Sarah Sherman (featured player)
  • Cecily Strong (repertory player)
  • Kenan Thompson (repertory player)
  • Melissa Villaseñor (repertory player)
  • Bowen Yang (repertory player)
Let's keep all of the SNL related news here and I will include this thread in my usually tally of past episodes for the season:


Season 48 (2022-2023) Episodes
  • "Saturday Night Live" Pre-season Chat: The 48th Season (2022-2023)
Old 08-20-22, 08:40 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Re: "Saturday Night Live" Pre-season Chat: The 48th Season (2022-2023)
SNL: Producer & Talent Chief Lindsay Shookus Exits After 20 Years
Lindsay Shookus, a producer on Saturday Night Live and head of its talent department, is leaving after 20 years.
Deadline understands that Shookus decided to leave the show ahead of this season given that it is essentially a rebuilding year with a number of key cast members such as Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon leaving. She was offered a promotion but decided it was the right time to exit.
She has been with the venerable NBC late-night series for 20 years and 10 years as a producer. In that time, she has won six Emmys including an award for its 40th Anniversary special, which she played a pivotal role in.
To be honest, I do not know he she is. Her name doesn't ring a bell. I don't recall the names of most of the "behind the scenes" people.
I wish her well.
Old 08-20-22, 08:41 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Re: "Saturday Night Live" Pre-season Chat: The 48th Season (2022-2023)
My hope for the first host is former SNL writer Bob Odenkirk who has never hosted. Would make a nice stop on his BCS victory lap, especially if it's the week before the Emmys.
