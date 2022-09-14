DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch

   
Old 09-14-22, 04:04 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,468
Likes: 0
Received 28 Likes on 19 Posts
Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
And I thought Jake was the loser...

https://okmagazine.com/p/josh-harris-axed-deadliest-catch-sexual-assault-allegations/

According to reports, Harris, who was supposedly 15 or 16 at the time, allegedly digitally, vaginally, and orally assaulted a 4-year-old girl. "SSG detectives went to the victim's residence and collected some further evidence," the arrest report stated, noting that Harris' semen was "found at the scene of the crime."

However, according to the paperwork, the reality star was not taken into custody and arrested until 1999 due to a delay in DNA processing. In the end, Harris pleaded to a lesser charge: assault 4 and immoral communication with a minor.
Traxan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-22, 04:12 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 39,274
Received 1,213 Likes on 940 Posts
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
I must be missing something... yeah there was a one year delay in charging him but what brought his firing about 23 years later?
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-22, 06:17 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 23,405
Received 788 Likes on 643 Posts
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
Gross. Not the main topic but I actually had no idea Deadliest Catch is even still on (I dont really watch it often anyways).
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-22, 07:03 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,453
Received 604 Likes on 451 Posts
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
Since I don't know who Josh Harris is, and don't give a shit about Deadliest Catch show, I want to thank you for putting a thread title about a truly horrific crime in the TV Talk forum.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-22, 07:18 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,000
Received 852 Likes on 621 Posts
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
Since I don't know who Josh Harris is, and don't give a shit about Deadliest Catch show, I want to thank you for putting a thread title about a truly horrific crime in the TV Talk forum.
Use the Report Post button and request a mod move it to a more appropriate area.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-22, 08:04 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
clckworang's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: The toe nail of Texas
Posts: 9,131
Received 519 Likes on 357 Posts
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
Why is it that the main link is broken and the two subsequent links have nothing to do with the main topic of the story?
clckworang is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-22, 08:06 PM
  #7  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,020
Likes: 0
Received 3,000 Likes on 2,041 Posts
Re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
I removed the crime from the title because I, and I’m sure others, would rather not have a url with “raping a 4 year old” in their history.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.