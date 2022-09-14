Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,468
Likes: 0
Received 28 Likes on 19 Posts
Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
And I thought Jake was the loser...
https://okmagazine.com/p/josh-harris-axed-deadliest-catch-sexual-assault-allegations/
According to reports, Harris, who was supposedly 15 or 16 at the time, allegedly digitally, vaginally, and orally assaulted a 4-year-old girl. "SSG detectives went to the victim's residence and collected some further evidence," the arrest report stated, noting that Harris' semen was "found at the scene of the crime."
However, according to the paperwork, the reality star was not taken into custody and arrested until 1999 due to a delay in DNA processing. In the end, Harris pleaded to a lesser charge: assault 4 and immoral communication with a minor.
https://okmagazine.com/p/josh-harris-axed-deadliest-catch-sexual-assault-allegations/
According to reports, Harris, who was supposedly 15 or 16 at the time, allegedly digitally, vaginally, and orally assaulted a 4-year-old girl. "SSG detectives went to the victim's residence and collected some further evidence," the arrest report stated, noting that Harris' semen was "found at the scene of the crime."
However, according to the paperwork, the reality star was not taken into custody and arrested until 1999 due to a delay in DNA processing. In the end, Harris pleaded to a lesser charge: assault 4 and immoral communication with a minor.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 39,274
Received 1,213 Likes on 940 Posts
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
I must be missing something... yeah there was a one year delay in charging him but what brought his firing about 23 years later?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
Gross. Not the main topic but I actually had no idea Deadliest Catch is even still on (I dont really watch it often anyways).
#4
DVD Talk Legend
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
Since I don't know who Josh Harris is, and don't give a shit about Deadliest Catch show, I want to thank you for putting a thread title about a truly horrific crime in the TV Talk forum.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,000
Received 852 Likes on 621 Posts
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
#6
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: The toe nail of Texas
Posts: 9,131
Received 519 Likes on 357 Posts
re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
Why is it that the main link is broken and the two subsequent links have nothing to do with the main topic of the story?
#7
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,020
Likes: 0
Received 3,000 Likes on 2,041 Posts
Re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch
I removed the crime from the title because I, and I’m sure others, would rather not have a url with “raping a 4 year old” in their history.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off