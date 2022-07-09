Tell Me Lies (Hulu) S: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White
Tell Me Lies (Hulu) S: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White
You never forget your worst. Based off the best-selling novel, Tell Me Lies premieres September 7.
"Tell Me Lies" follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Alicia Crowder as Diana
· Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew
· Branden Cook as Evan
· Catherine Missal as Bree
· Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright
· Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco
· Sonia Mena as Pippa
· Spencer House as Wrigley
CREW INFORMATION:
· Carola Lovering as BOOK/CP
· Emma Roberts as EP
· Jonathan Levine as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Karah Preiss as EP
· Laura Lewis as EP
· Matt Matruski as EP
· Meaghan Oppenheimer as CRTR/EP
· Sam Schlaifer as EP
· Shannon Gibson as EP
· Stephanie Noonan as EP
