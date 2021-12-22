Superman & Lois (CW) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 1/11/22
#1
Superman & Lois (CW) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 1/11/22
The 1st trailer came out a few weeks ago. The 2nd season premieres in less than 3 weeks.
I was a big fan of the 1st season and look forward to it coming back.
