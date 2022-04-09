Help identify this (possibly Canadian) '80s or '90s cartoon!
Folks online are at a total loss. The original person who posted it says it was photographed in '92 in Ontario.
And the following is a list of shows they believe NOT to be it.
-Teen Wolf cartoon
-The Littles
-Blackstar
-The Magician's Hat
-Dreamstone
-Smurfs
-Rock and Rule
-Ferngully
-the Jetsons movie
-Keebler elves
-Black Cauldron
-Flight of Dragons
-the Princess and the Goblin
-Care Bears Nutcracker Suite
-Magic Voyage
-Freddie the Frog
-Hans and the Silver Skates
-Nilus the Sandman
-Rainbow Brite and the Star Stealer
-Herself the Elf
-Elm-chanted Forest
-Magic Riddle
-Gremlins
-Lady Lovely Locks
-An American Tail
-Felix the Cat
-Princess Starla
-Star Fairies
-Thumbelina
-the Town Santa Forgot
-the Wish That Changed Christmas
-Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
