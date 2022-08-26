DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime

   
Old 08-26-22, 12:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,496
Received 321 Likes on 251 Posts
NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...me-1235206737/

Fox and the CW already do this. If NBC cuts the 10PM Eastern/9PM Central hour will ABC and CBS follow them? As someone that works for a local tv station, it would generate more revenue for local stations. They would essentially have an hour or 90 minute newscast from 10PM to 1130PM or the networks could give them the hour and start the late night talk shows 30 minutes earlier.
lwhy? is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-26-22, 12:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,979
Received 2,005 Likes on 1,471 Posts
Re: NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime
That would hurt the Law and Orders and the Chicago shows. Since they all air the same day, they would have to move one. That is of course if they continue to air beyond this season.

But I’m guessing if this happens, it wouldn’t happen until 2023-24.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-26-22, 12:44 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,496
Received 321 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
That would hurt the Law and Orders and the Chicago shows. Since they all air the same day, they would have to move one. That is of course if they continue to air beyond this season.

But Im guessing if this happens, it wouldnt happen until 2023-24.
The article says it won't happen until the 2023-2024 season since the schedule for the 2022-2023 season is already locked in.
lwhy? is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-26-22, 12:57 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 39,116
Received 1,202 Likes on 929 Posts
Re: NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime
I understand the benefit for the local stations running local programming, but what's in it for NBC? They just don't want to create as much content?
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.