NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime
NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...me-1235206737/
Fox and the CW already do this. If NBC cuts the 10PM Eastern/9PM Central hour will ABC and CBS follow them? As someone that works for a local tv station, it would generate more revenue for local stations. They would essentially have an hour or 90 minute newscast from 10PM to 1130PM or the networks could give them the hour and start the late night talk shows 30 minutes earlier.
Re: NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime
That would hurt the Law and Orders and the Chicago shows. Since they all air the same day, they would have to move one. That is of course if they continue to air beyond this season.
But I’m guessing if this happens, it wouldn’t happen until 2023-24.
Re: NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime
Re: NBC is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime
I understand the benefit for the local stations running local programming, but what's in it for NBC? They just don't want to create as much content?
