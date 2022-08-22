Devil in Ohio (Netflix) - S: Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger -- Limited series -- Premieres 9/2/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,915
Received 1,996 Likes on 1,463 Posts
Devil in Ohio (Netflix) - S: Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger -- Limited series -- Premieres 9/2/22
Discover why no one is safe here on September 2. When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee (Madeleine Arthur), her world is turned upside down as the strange girl's arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.
Adapted from Daria Polatin's best-selling book inspired by a true story, Devil In Ohio is a thrilling, shocking tale of demonic mayhem and mystery in the heart of small-town America.
Adapted from Daria Polatin's best-selling book inspired by a true story, Devil In Ohio is a thrilling, shocking tale of demonic mayhem and mystery in the heart of small-town America.
8 episode limited series. Premieres next Friday
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off