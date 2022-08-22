DVD Talk Forum

Devil in Ohio (Netflix) - S: Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger -- Limited series -- Premieres 9/2/22

Devil in Ohio (Netflix) - S: Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger -- Limited series -- Premieres 9/2/22

   
Devil in Ohio (Netflix) - S: Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger -- Limited series -- Premieres 9/2/22






Discover why no one is safe here on September 2. When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee (Madeleine Arthur), her world is turned upside down as the strange girl's arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

Adapted from Daria Polatin's best-selling book inspired by a true story, Devil In Ohio is a thrilling, shocking tale of demonic mayhem and mystery in the heart of small-town America.

8 episode limited series. Premieres next Friday


