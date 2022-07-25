The Resort (Peacock) S: Milioti, Harper, Offerman - premieres 7/28/22
The Resort (Peacock) S: Milioti, Harper, Offerman - premieres 7/28/22
A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Becky Ann Baker as Jan
· Ben Sinclair as Alex
· Cristin Milioti as Emma
· Debby Ryan as Hannah
· Dylan Baker as Carl
· Gabriela Cartol as Luna
· Luis Gerardo Méndez as Baltasar Frías
· Michael Hitchcock as Ted
· Nick Offerman as Murray Thompson
· Nina Bloomgarden as Violet Thompson
· Parvesh Cheena as Ted
· Skyler Gisondo as Sam
· William Jackson Harper as Noah
CREW INFORMATION:
· Allison Miller as EP
· Andy Siara as CRTR/EP
· Ben Sinclair as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Chad Hamilton as EP
· Sam Esmail as EP
· Sarah Matte as CO-EP
