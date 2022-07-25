The Resort (Peacock) S: Milioti, Harper, Offerman - premieres 7/28/22

Quote:

A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Becky Ann Baker as Jan

· Ben Sinclair as Alex

· Cristin Milioti as Emma

· Debby Ryan as Hannah

· Dylan Baker as Carl

· Gabriela Cartol as Luna

· Luis Gerardo Méndez as Baltasar Frías

· Michael Hitchcock as Ted

· Nick Offerman as Murray Thompson

· Nina Bloomgarden as Violet Thompson

· Parvesh Cheena as Ted

· Skyler Gisondo as Sam

· William Jackson Harper as Noah



CREW INFORMATION:

· Allison Miller as EP

· Andy Siara as CRTR/EP

· Ben Sinclair as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Chad Hamilton as EP

· Sam Esmail as EP

· Sarah Matte as CO-EP