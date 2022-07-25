DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Resort (Peacock) S: Milioti, Harper, Offerman - premieres 7/28/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Resort (Peacock) S: Milioti, Harper, Offerman - premieres 7/28/22

   
Old 07-25-22, 06:56 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,418
Likes: 0
Received 2,831 Likes on 1,937 Posts
The Resort (Peacock) S: Milioti, Harper, Offerman - premieres 7/28/22
A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Becky Ann Baker as Jan
· Ben Sinclair as Alex
· Cristin Milioti as Emma
· Debby Ryan as Hannah
· Dylan Baker as Carl
· Gabriela Cartol as Luna
· Luis Gerardo Méndez as Baltasar Frías
· Michael Hitchcock as Ted
· Nick Offerman as Murray Thompson
· Nina Bloomgarden as Violet Thompson
· Parvesh Cheena as Ted
· Skyler Gisondo as Sam
· William Jackson Harper as Noah

CREW INFORMATION:
· Allison Miller as EP
· Andy Siara as CRTR/EP
· Ben Sinclair as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Chad Hamilton as EP
· Sam Esmail as EP
· Sarah Matte as CO-EP
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+) -- News, rumors, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.