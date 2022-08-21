DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

RuPauls Secret Celebrity Edition Drag Race

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

RuPauls Secret Celebrity Edition Drag Race

   
Old 08-21-22, 03:23 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2004
Posts: 591
Received 23 Likes on 16 Posts
RuPauls Secret Celebrity Edition Drag Race
Anyone else on here watching this?

Personally I LOVE IT!

Especially since they moved the regular edition Drag Race to Paramount Plus (which I am not gonna spring for until somebody figures how to offer some bundling packages with multiple different streaming companies )

I thought last summer's version was kind of lame but they have revamped this summer's into a fun guessing game so you don't find out who the celebrity is until they get booted at the end of the episode.
Also AMAZING choreography routines that take me back to the best days of SYTYCD.

If you like SYTYCD and consider yourself a reasonably tolerant progressive person, check this out!
bluesix is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Lord of the Rings series coming to Amazon

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.