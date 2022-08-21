RuPauls Secret Celebrity Edition Drag Race

Anyone else on here watching this?Personally I LOVE IT!Especially since they moved the regular edition Drag Race to Paramount Plus (which I am not gonna spring for until somebody figures how to offer some bundling packages with multiple different streaming companiesI thought last summer's version was kind of lame but they have revamped this summer's into a fun guessing game so you don't find out who the celebrity is until they get booted at the end of the episode.Also AMAZING choreography routines that take me back to the best days of SYTYCD.If you like SYTYCD and consider yourself a reasonably tolerant progressive person, check this out!