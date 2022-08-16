DVD Talk Forum

Best series finale?

It looks like its been a while since we did a "Best series finale" thread and the last one was limited to a poll. With the ending of Better Call Saul and a number of other shows, what do you feel was the best series finale? I think for me it's still Six Feet Under as no show has hit as hard at the end as this one.

So what show stands out the most for you, try and pick the BEST, not your top 5 as I feel it's easier to pick a bunch than one.
Far from the best or my favorite show, but the Six Feet Under finale really stunned me with how perfect it was and how much it affected me emotionally - - even more so since it is the episode after
the death of the show's main character, who you would think should have been the focus of the show's finale.

Far from the best or my favorite show, but the Six Feet Under finale really stunned me with how perfect it was and how much it affected me emotionally - - even more so since it is the episode after
the death of the show's main character, who you would think should have been the focus of the show's finale.



its this. Its always this.
Six Feet Under had (undeniably) the greatest last 5 minutes of a TV series ever, but I don't remember anything about that last episode before Claire got in the car.
Far from the best or my favorite show, but the Six Feet Under finale really stunned me with how perfect it was and how much it affected me emotionally - - even more so since it is the episode after
the death of the show's main character, who you would think should have been the focus of the show's finale.



Agreed. This is still my answer.
