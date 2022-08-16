Best series finale?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,092
Received 226 Likes on 164 Posts
Best series finale?
It looks like its been a while since we did a "Best series finale" thread and the last one was limited to a poll. With the ending of Better Call Saul and a number of other shows, what do you feel was the best series finale? I think for me it's still Six Feet Under as no show has hit as hard at the end as this one.
So what show stands out the most for you, try and pick the BEST, not your top 5 as I feel it's easier to pick a bunch than one.
So what show stands out the most for you, try and pick the BEST, not your top 5 as I feel it's easier to pick a bunch than one.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,540
Received 3,295 Likes on 2,195 Posts
Re: Best series finale?
Far from the best or my favorite show, but the Six Feet Under finale really stunned me with how perfect it was and how much it affected me emotionally - - even more so since it is the episode after
Spoiler:
the death of the show's main character, who you would think should have been the focus of the show's finale.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,257
Received 89 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: Best series finale?
Far from the best or my favorite show, but the Six Feet Under finale really stunned me with how perfect it was and how much it affected me emotionally - - even more so since it is the episode after
Spoiler:
the death of the show's main character, who you would think should have been the focus of the show's finale.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Best series finale?
Six Feet Under had (undeniably) the greatest last 5 minutes of a TV series ever, but I don't remember anything about that last episode before Claire got in the car.
#5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Best series finale?
Far from the best or my favorite show, but the Six Feet Under finale really stunned me with how perfect it was and how much it affected me emotionally - - even more so since it is the episode after
Spoiler:
the death of the show's main character, who you would think should have been the focus of the show's finale.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off