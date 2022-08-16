Best series finale?

It looks like its been a while since we did a "Best series finale" thread and the last one was limited to a poll. With the ending of Better Call Saul and a number of other shows, what do you feel was the best series finale? I think for me it's still Six Feet Under as no show has hit as hard at the end as this one.



So what show stands out the most for you, try and pick the BEST, not your top 5 as I feel it's easier to pick a bunch than one.