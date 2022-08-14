DVD Talk Forum

Notable Late Summer/Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Notable Late Summer/Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

   
08-14-22, 04:58 PM
Notable Late Summer/Fall 2022 Premiere Dates
https://ew.com/tv/2022-tv-premiere-dates/


AUG. 15
SERIES PREMIERE: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)

AUG. 16
SERIES PREMIERE: Hotties (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: 7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

AUG. 17
MOVIE: Look Both Ways (Netflix)
MOVIE: On the Count of Three (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

AUG. 18
SEASON PREMIERE: In the Vault (Crackle)
SERIES PREMIERE: Inmate to Roommate (A&E)
SEASON PREMIERE: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Undeclared War (Peacock)
SEASON PREMIERE: What the Flocka: Waka & Tammy (WE tv)
SEASON PREMIERE: 60 Days In (A&E)

AUG. 19
SERIES PREMIERE: Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Echoes (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Good Sex (discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Making the Cut (Amazon Prime Video)
MOVIE: Orphan: First Kill (Paramount+)
DOCUMENTARY: Superspreader (FX)

AUG. 21
SERIES PREMIERE: House of the Dragon (HBO)

AUG. 22
SEASON PREMIERE: Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

AUG. 23
SERIES PREMIERE: Chad and JT Go Deep (Netflix)

AUG. 24
SEASON PREMIERE: Archer (FXX)
SERIES PREMIERE: Bad Hair Day (TLC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery)
DOCUMENTARY: Katrina Babies (HBO)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mo (Netflix)
DOCUMENTARY: Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Selling the OC (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

AUG. 25
SERIES PREMIERE: Everything I Know About Love (Peacock)
SEASON PREMIERE: House of Ho (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: Little Demon (FXX)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mike (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

AUG. 26
SERIES PREMIERE: Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Netflix)
MOVIE: Me Time (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Partner Track (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: See (Apple TV+)

AUG. 27
SERIES PREMIERE: Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV)

AUG. 28
SERIES PREMIERE: The Boelyns: A Scandalous Family (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Guilt (PBS)
AWARDS: MTV Video Music Awards
SEASON PREMIERE: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC)

AUG. 29
SERIES PREMIERE: America's National Parks (Nat Geo)
SERIES PREMIERE: Keep This Between Us (Freeform)
SEASON PREMIERE: My True Crime Story (VH1)

AUG. 30
SERIES PREMIERE: The Patient (Hulu)

AUG. 31
SEASON PREMIERE: DC's Stargirl (The CW)
MOVIE: I Came By (Netflix)

SEPTEMBER

SEPT. 1
MOVIE: Love in the Villa (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Pantheon (AMC+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Race for the Championship (USA)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Secrets She Keeps (Sundance Now)
SERIES PREMIERE True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here (SundanceTV)

SEPT. 2
SERIES PREMIERE: Buy My House (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Dated & Related (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Fakes (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

SEPT. 4
SEASON PREMIERE: Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

SEPT. 5
SERIES PREMIERE: Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (Nat Geo)
SERIES PREMIERE: Real Girlfriends in Paris (Bravo)
SERIES PREMIERE: Recipes for Love and Murder (Acorn TV)

SEPT. 6
SEASON PREMIERE: Queen Sugar (OWN)
SERIES PREMIERE: Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV)

SEPT. 7
SEASON PREMIERE: Ink Master (Paramount+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Jay Leno's Garage (CNBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time (Shudder)

SEPT. 8
SEASON PREMIERE: The Good Fight (Paramount+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Last Light (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Wedding Season (Hulu)

SEPT. 9
SEASON PREMIERE: Capital One College Bowl (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Central Park (Apple TV+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Cobra Kai (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Gutsy (Apple TV+)

SEPT. 10
SEASON PREMIERE: NFL Icons (EPIX)

SEPT. 11
SERIES PREMIERE: Monarch (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Serpent Queen (Starz)
SEASON PREMIERE: Sister Wives (TLC)

SEPT. 12
SEASON PREMIERE: War of the Worlds (EPIX)
SEASON PREMIERE: 90 Day: The Single Life (TLC)

SEPT. 13
SPECIAL: Academy of Country Music Honors (Fox)

SEPT. 14
SEASON PREMIERE: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

SEPT. 15
SEASON PREMIERE: Atlanta (FX)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Light in the Hall (Sundance Now)
SERIES PREMIERE: Vampire Academy (Peacock)

SEPT. 16
MOVIE: Do Revenge (Netflix)
MOVIE: Drifting Home (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Los Espookys (HBO)

SEPT. 18
DOCUMENTARY: The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Relative Race (BYUtv)

SEPT. 19
SERIES PREMIERE: Best in Dough (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: NCIS (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Neighborhood (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Voice (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: 9-1-1 (Fox)

SEPT. 20
SEASON PREMIERE: FBI (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: FBI: International (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: New Amsterdam (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Reboot (Hulu)

SEPT. 21
SEASON PREMIERE: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Amazing Race (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Big Sky (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Fire (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Med (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago P.D. (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Conners (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Designing Miami (Netflix)
DOCUMENTARY: Escape From Kabul (HBO)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Goldbergs (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Home Economics (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Lego Masters (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Masked Singer (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Survivor (CBS)

SEPT. 22
SEASON PREMIERE: The Kardashians (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

SEPT. 23
MOVIE: A Jazzman's Blues (Netflix)
MOVIE: On the Come Up (Paramount+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Shark Tank (ABC)

SEPT. 25
SEASON PREMIERE: Bob's Burgers (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Family Guy (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Great North (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Van Der Valk (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Rookie (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Simpsons (Fox)

SEPT. 27
SEASON PREMIERE: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: La Brea (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

SEPT. 28
MOVIE: Blonde (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: The D'Amelio Show (Hulu)

SEPT. 29
SEASON PREMIERE: The Resident (Fox)

SEPT. 29
SEASON PREMIERE: Call Me Kat (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: CSI: Vegas (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Ghosts (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Hell's Kitchen (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: So Help Me Todd (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Welcome to Flatch (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Young Sheldon (CBS)

SEPT. 30
SERIES PREMIERE: Queer for Fear (Shudder)

OCTOBER

OCT. 2
SEASON PREMIERE: America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Coroner (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: East New York (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Equalizer (CBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Family Law (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: How I Got Here (BYUtv)

OCT. 3
SEASON PREMIERE: The Good Doctor (ABC)

OCT. 4
SERIES PREMIERE: Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS)

OCT. 5
SEASON PREMIERE: Chucky (USA/Syfy)
SEASON PREMIERE: Kung Fu (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Real Love Boat (CBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Reginald the Vampire (Syfy)

OCT. 6
SERIES PREMIERE: A Friend of the Family (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Alaska Daily (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Station 19 (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Walker (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: Walker Independence (The CW)

OCT. 7
SEASON PREMIERE: Blue Bloods (CBS)
MOVIE: Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Prime Video)
SERIES PREMIERE: Fire Country (CBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

OCT. 9
SEASON PREMIERE: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

OCT. 10
SEASON PREMIERE: All American (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: All American: Independence (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: My Life is Murder (Acorn TV)

OCT. 11
SERIES PREMIERE: Professionals (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Winchesters (The CW)

OCT. 14
MOVIE: The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

OCT. 16
SERIES PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Annika (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS)

OCT. 19
SEASON PREMIERE: Documentary Now! (IFC)

OCT. 20
SEASON PREMIERE: One of Us is Lying (Peacock)

OCT. 21
SEASON PREMIERE: Chrissy's Court (The Roku Channel)
SERIES PREMIERE: From Scratch (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Love During Lockup (WEtv)
MOVIE: The School for Good and Evil (Netflix)

OCT. 22
SERIES PREMIERE: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: World's Funniest Animals (The CW)

OCT. 23
SERIES PREMIERE: The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (Starz)

OCT. 26
SEASON PREMIERE: Sherman's Showcase (IFC)

NOVEMBER

NOV. 3
SEASON PREMIERE: The Capture (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Hip Hop Homicides (WEtv)
SERIES PREMIERE: Kold X Windy (WEtv)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Suspect (Sundance Now)

NOV. 4
SERIES PREMIERE: Lopez Vs. Lopez (NBC)
MOVIE: My Policeman (Amazon Prime Video)
MOVIE: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
SERIES PREMIERE: Young Rock (NBC)

NOV. 6
SERIES PREMIERE: Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mood (BBC America)

NOV. 9
SEASON PREMIERE: Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)

NOV. 10
SERIES PREMIERE: The Missing (Peacock)

NOV. 13
SERIES PREMIERE: Tulsa King (Paramount+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Yellowstone (Paramount+)

NOV. 20
SEASON PREMIERE: L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

NOV. 23
SERIES PREMIERE: Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock)

NOV. 30
SERIES PREMIERE: Irreverent (Peacock)

DECEMBER

DEC. 1
SERIES PREMIERE: Hush (ALLBLK)
SERIES PREMIERE: Wicked City (ALLBLK)

DEC. 22
SERIES PREMIERE: The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)
SERIES PREMIERE: Snap (ALLBLK)
Note: This list is from EW.com and was updated as of 2 days ago. If you notice something that you think others here may be interested in and the date isn't in the list, feel free to post it.

I don't update these lists very often anymore.

I know it's not Fall yet, but I'm starting this new list with August 15th.
08-14-22, 05:27 PM
Re: Notable Late Summer/Fall 2022 Premiere Dates
She-Hulk (Disney+) --- moved to 8-18-22

Andor (Disney+) --- 9-21-22

Mighty Ducks Game Changers - season 2 (Disney+) --- 9-28-22

Last edited by MLBFan24; 08-14-22 at 05:32 PM.
08-14-22, 05:34 PM
Re: Notable Late Summer/Fall 2022 Premiere Dates
NOV. 13
SEASON PREMIERE: Yellowstone (Paramount+)

I believe that's supposed to be Paramount Network. Yellowstone doesn't stream on Paramount+
