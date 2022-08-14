Notable Late Summer/Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Quote:



AUG. 15

SERIES PREMIERE: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)



AUG. 16

SERIES PREMIERE: Hotties (Hulu)

SEASON PREMIERE: 7 Little Johnstons (TLC)



AUG. 17

MOVIE: Look Both Ways (Netflix)

MOVIE: On the Count of Three (Hulu)

SERIES PREMIERE: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)



AUG. 18

SEASON PREMIERE: In the Vault (Crackle)

SERIES PREMIERE: Inmate to Roommate (A&E)

SEASON PREMIERE: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Undeclared War (Peacock)

SEASON PREMIERE: What the Flocka: Waka & Tammy (WE tv)

SEASON PREMIERE: 60 Days In (A&E)



AUG. 19

SERIES PREMIERE: Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

SERIES PREMIERE: Echoes (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Good Sex (discovery+)

SEASON PREMIERE: Making the Cut (Amazon Prime Video)

MOVIE: Orphan: First Kill (Paramount+)

DOCUMENTARY: Superspreader (FX)



AUG. 21

SERIES PREMIERE: House of the Dragon (HBO)



AUG. 22

SEASON PREMIERE: Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)



AUG. 23

SERIES PREMIERE: Chad and JT Go Deep (Netflix)



AUG. 24

SEASON PREMIERE: Archer (FXX)

SERIES PREMIERE: Bad Hair Day (TLC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV)

SEASON PREMIERE: In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery)

DOCUMENTARY: Katrina Babies (HBO)

SERIES PREMIERE: Mo (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARY: Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Selling the OC (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Welcome to Wrexham (FX)



AUG. 25

SERIES PREMIERE: Everything I Know About Love (Peacock)

SEASON PREMIERE: House of Ho (HBO Max)

SERIES PREMIERE: Little Demon (FXX)

SERIES PREMIERE: Mike (Hulu)

SEASON PREMIERE: Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)



AUG. 26

SERIES PREMIERE: Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Netflix)

MOVIE: Me Time (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Partner Track (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: See (Apple TV+)



AUG. 27

SERIES PREMIERE: Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV)



AUG. 28

SERIES PREMIERE: The Boelyns: A Scandalous Family (PBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Guilt (PBS)

AWARDS: MTV Video Music Awards

SEASON PREMIERE: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC)



AUG. 29

SERIES PREMIERE: America's National Parks (Nat Geo)

SERIES PREMIERE: Keep This Between Us (Freeform)

SEASON PREMIERE: My True Crime Story (VH1)



AUG. 30

SERIES PREMIERE: The Patient (Hulu)



AUG. 31

SEASON PREMIERE: DC's Stargirl (The CW)

MOVIE: I Came By (Netflix) SEPTEMBER SEPT. 1

MOVIE: Love in the Villa (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Pantheon (AMC+)

SERIES PREMIERE: Race for the Championship (USA)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Secrets She Keeps (Sundance Now)

SERIES PREMIERE True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here (SundanceTV)



SEPT. 2

SERIES PREMIERE: Buy My House (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Dated & Related (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Fakes (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)



SEPT. 4

SEASON PREMIERE: Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)



SEPT. 5

SERIES PREMIERE: Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (Nat Geo)

SERIES PREMIERE: Real Girlfriends in Paris (Bravo)

SERIES PREMIERE: Recipes for Love and Murder (Acorn TV)



SEPT. 6

SEASON PREMIERE: Queen Sugar (OWN)

SERIES PREMIERE: Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV)



SEPT. 7

SEASON PREMIERE: Ink Master (Paramount+)

SEASON PREMIERE: Jay Leno's Garage (CNBC)

SERIES PREMIERE: 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time (Shudder)



SEPT. 8

SEASON PREMIERE: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

SERIES PREMIERE: Last Light (Peacock)

SERIES PREMIERE: Wedding Season (Hulu)



SEPT. 9

SEASON PREMIERE: Capital One College Bowl (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Central Park (Apple TV+)

SEASON PREMIERE: Cobra Kai (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Gutsy (Apple TV+)



SEPT. 10

SEASON PREMIERE: NFL Icons (EPIX)



SEPT. 11

SERIES PREMIERE: Monarch (Fox)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Serpent Queen (Starz)

SEASON PREMIERE: Sister Wives (TLC)



SEPT. 12

SEASON PREMIERE: War of the Worlds (EPIX)

SEASON PREMIERE: 90 Day: The Single Life (TLC)



SEPT. 13

SPECIAL: Academy of Country Music Honors (Fox)



SEPT. 14

SEASON PREMIERE: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)



SEPT. 15

SEASON PREMIERE: Atlanta (FX)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Light in the Hall (Sundance Now)

SERIES PREMIERE: Vampire Academy (Peacock)



SEPT. 16

MOVIE: Do Revenge (Netflix)

MOVIE: Drifting Home (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Los Espookys (HBO)



SEPT. 18

DOCUMENTARY: The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Relative Race (BYUtv)



SEPT. 19

SERIES PREMIERE: Best in Dough (Hulu)

SEASON PREMIERE: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: NCIS (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Neighborhood (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Voice (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: 9-1-1 (Fox)



SEPT. 20

SEASON PREMIERE: FBI (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: FBI: International (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: New Amsterdam (NBC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Reboot (Hulu)



SEPT. 21

SEASON PREMIERE: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Amazing Race (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Big Sky (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Fire (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Med (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Conners (ABC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Designing Miami (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARY: Escape From Kabul (HBO)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Goldbergs (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Home Economics (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Lego Masters (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Masked Singer (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: Survivor (CBS)



SEPT. 22

SEASON PREMIERE: The Kardashians (Hulu)

SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)



SEPT. 23

MOVIE: A Jazzman's Blues (Netflix)

MOVIE: On the Come Up (Paramount+)

SEASON PREMIERE: Shark Tank (ABC)



SEPT. 25

SEASON PREMIERE: Bob's Burgers (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Family Guy (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Great North (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Van Der Valk (PBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Rookie (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Simpsons (Fox)



SEPT. 27

SEASON PREMIERE: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: La Brea (NBC)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Rookie: Feds (ABC)



SEPT. 28

MOVIE: Blonde (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: The D'Amelio Show (Hulu)



SEPT. 29

SEASON PREMIERE: The Resident (Fox)



SEPT. 29

SEASON PREMIERE: Call Me Kat (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Ghosts (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

SERIES PREMIERE: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Welcome to Flatch (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: Young Sheldon (CBS)



SEPT. 30

SERIES PREMIERE: Queer for Fear (Shudder) OCTOBER OCT. 2

SEASON PREMIERE: America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Coroner (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: East New York (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Equalizer (CBS)

SERIES PREMIERE: Family Law (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: How I Got Here (BYUtv)



OCT. 3

SEASON PREMIERE: The Good Doctor (ABC)



OCT. 4

SERIES PREMIERE: Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS)



OCT. 5

SEASON PREMIERE: Chucky (USA/Syfy)

SEASON PREMIERE: Kung Fu (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Real Love Boat (CBS)

SERIES PREMIERE: Reginald the Vampire (Syfy)



OCT. 6

SERIES PREMIERE: A Friend of the Family (Peacock)

SERIES PREMIERE: Alaska Daily (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Station 19 (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Walker (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: Walker Independence (The CW)



OCT. 7

SEASON PREMIERE: Blue Bloods (CBS)

MOVIE: Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: Fire Country (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: S.W.A.T. (CBS)



OCT. 9

SEASON PREMIERE: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)



OCT. 10

SEASON PREMIERE: All American (The CW)

SEASON PREMIERE: All American: Independence (The CW)

SEASON PREMIERE: My Life is Murder (Acorn TV)



OCT. 11

SERIES PREMIERE: Professionals (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Winchesters (The CW)



OCT. 14

MOVIE: The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

SEASON PREMIERE: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)



OCT. 16

SERIES PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Annika (PBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (PBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS)



OCT. 19

SEASON PREMIERE: Documentary Now! (IFC)



OCT. 20

SEASON PREMIERE: One of Us is Lying (Peacock)



OCT. 21

SEASON PREMIERE: Chrissy's Court (The Roku Channel)

SERIES PREMIERE: From Scratch (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Love During Lockup (WEtv)

MOVIE: The School for Good and Evil (Netflix)



OCT. 22

SERIES PREMIERE: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (The CW)

SEASON PREMIERE: World's Funniest Animals (The CW)



OCT. 23

SERIES PREMIERE: The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (Starz)



OCT. 26

SEASON PREMIERE: Sherman's Showcase (IFC) NOVEMBER NOV. 3

SEASON PREMIERE: The Capture (Peacock)

SERIES PREMIERE: Hip Hop Homicides (WEtv)

SERIES PREMIERE: Kold X Windy (WEtv)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Suspect (Sundance Now)



NOV. 4

SERIES PREMIERE: Lopez Vs. Lopez (NBC)

MOVIE: My Policeman (Amazon Prime Video)

MOVIE: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

SERIES PREMIERE: Young Rock (NBC)



NOV. 6

SERIES PREMIERE: Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

SERIES PREMIERE: Mood (BBC America)



NOV. 9

SEASON PREMIERE: Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)



NOV. 10

SERIES PREMIERE: The Missing (Peacock)



NOV. 13

SERIES PREMIERE: Tulsa King (Paramount+)

SEASON PREMIERE: Yellowstone (Paramount+)



NOV. 20

SEASON PREMIERE: L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)



NOV. 23

SERIES PREMIERE: Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock)



NOV. 30

SERIES PREMIERE: Irreverent (Peacock) DECEMBER DEC. 1

SERIES PREMIERE: Hush (ALLBLK)

SERIES PREMIERE: Wicked City (ALLBLK)



DEC. 22

SERIES PREMIERE: The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

SERIES PREMIERE: Snap (ALLBLK)

