Andor (S1E04) - "Aldhani" - 9/28/22
Andor (S1E04) - "Aldhani" - 9/28/22
re: Andor (S1E04) - "Aldhani" - 9/28/22
If you thought episode 3 was good, episode 4 is even better. Not in action, but in drama and intrigue. So many lies, so much backstabbing and machinations going on. The Empire is evident now. "Andor", unlike other shows, even the movies, is setting up the Empire to finally be seen as highly efficient and intimidating, much fear and gravity in the nascent rebels in what they're undertaking. The writing is so damn good. The story is unfurling so well, onion skin after onion skin being peeled after each episode. The first three episodes were a big introduction of backstory, so kind of slow with all the flashbacks, tho still enjoyable if you can get into that kind of thing too rather than just flash-bang action. Now episode 4 starts a new chapter of three episodes, a next higher gear of story unfolding. I can already envision how tensions and action will keep increasing and deepening as season 1 evolves.
re: Andor (S1E04) - "Aldhani" - 9/28/22
Really enjoying this. Excellent acting all around. Love the pacing. This is an adult Star Wars show. Kids are going to be bored out of their minds.
Cast is great - took me a minute to realize who the blond rebel is - The Waif!
Re: Andor (S1E04) - "Episode 4" - 9/28/22
Yeah... this series is fantastic so far.
So was that a
Spoiler:
Knight of Ren
helmet in that gallery?
