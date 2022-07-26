DVD Talk Forum

Echoes (Netflix) -- S: Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer -- Premieres 8/19/22

Echoes (Netflix) -- S: Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer -- Premieres 8/19/22

   
Echoes (Netflix) -- S: Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer -- Premieres 8/19/22



Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.


Another Netflix limited series. Looks like this is a Australian co-financed show.


