DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Yoko Shimada, co-star of TV miniseries Shogun, dead at 69

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Yoko Shimada, co-star of TV miniseries Shogun, dead at 69

   
Old 07-26-22, 04:28 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,365
Received 1,866 Likes on 1,371 Posts
Yoko Shimada, co-star of TV miniseries Shogun, dead at 69





She played Richard Chamberlain's love interest in the old NBC miniseries Shogun that aired 42 years ago. Don't know how many here watched Shogun unless you saw it on DVD years later. I was 7 when it aired on TV and did watch it on NBC as a child and later re-watched it on DVD when I was more mature to understand it. There was an R rated theatrical cut as well.

I know she's not a "known" actor in the states as she mostly acted in Japan, but Shogun was huge back then.

RIP. According to the story she died from complications of colorectal cancer.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Isle of the Dead (AMC & AMC+) -- S: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan -- Coming in 2023

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.