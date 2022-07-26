Yoko Shimada, co-star of TV miniseries Shogun, dead at 69
She played Richard Chamberlain's love interest in the old NBC miniseries Shogun that aired 42 years ago. Don't know how many here watched Shogun unless you saw it on DVD years later. I was 7 when it aired on TV and did watch it on NBC as a child and later re-watched it on DVD when I was more mature to understand it. There was an R rated theatrical cut as well.
I know she's not a "known" actor in the states as she mostly acted in Japan, but Shogun was huge back then.
RIP. According to the story she died from complications of colorectal cancer.
