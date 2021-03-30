DVD Talk Forum

Rick and Morty - Season 5 - 6/20/21

Rick and Morty - Season 5 - 6/20/21

   
03-30-21, 10:24 AM
MrX
Rick and Morty - Season 5 - 6/20/21
Season 5 premieres June 20th

https://tv.avclub.com/wubba-lubba-du...mer-1846581138
03-30-21, 10:54 AM
Re: Rick and Morty - Season 4 (November 2019)
My body is ready
03-30-21, 10:56 AM
Rick and Morty - Season 5 - 6/20/21


Is it June 20th yet?
03-30-21, 11:18 AM
Re: Rick and Morty - Season 4 (November 2019)
I hope HBO-max will have the episodes up at the same time as [as], mostly so they might be unedited - don't like watching them bleeped, especially now that Rick seems to swear so much more.
