"Banned" Sesame Street episode finally leaked online
I was an avid watcher of Sesame Street in the 70s but I somehow missed this the first time around- in February 1976, Margaret Hamilton reprised her role as the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz, dropping in on Bid Bird and company. This scared a few kids and resulted in more angry letters from parents (and a few kids) than the show had ever triggered before- it was soon decided those scenes would never be shown again. The first Betamaxes were just coming out then so there's little chance anyone taped and kept the original airing. A couple years ago, they were shown at a fan event and someone shot some low-quality video with their phone which at least gave us a look at it.
I was a bit slow in hearing this, but just a few weeks ago someone acquired the entire episode from a master tape and put it online. It's since been re-uploaded by several users on YouTube and Archive.org, and at least hasn't yet been pulled by Sesame Workshop. Many consider this a holy grail of "lost media".
Here are the scenes in question:
And the entire show if you have time, with several favorite segments included:
I don't know how 3-year old me would have taken this. I remember a time when Maria went into Oscar's garbage can and the whole segment was depicted with electronic-generated eyes in the dark against a black background, and that freaked me out pretty badly. Still hoping for a DVD or at least an online resource in perfect quality where EVERY segment ever made for the show (at least while they kept that format, it seems a bit different now and I know it's been reduced to 30 minutes) is available.
Re: "Banned" Sesame Street episode finally leaked online
Cool.
Re: "Banned" Sesame Street episode finally leaked online
That was great!
I like the joke, too, about her not drinking coffee. I'm sure lots of us remember her doing the Maxwell House commercials, in the '70s.
Re: "Banned" Sesame Street episode finally leaked online
I was hoping this was the one where Big Bird walked in on Bert and Ernie doing the nasty, and everyone was trying to explain to him what he saw.
Re: "Banned" Sesame Street episode finally leaked online
I would have been 7 when this episode first ran.
You’ve got to wonder who’s idea this was? That’s like having Darth Vader or a Xeonomorph appear in an episode (actually, I think the Wicked Witch is must scarier).
