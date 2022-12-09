DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

2022 Emmy Awards discussion -- Show: 9/12/22 on NBC

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

2022 Emmy Awards discussion -- Show: 9/12/22 on NBC

   
Old 07-12-22, 09:43 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,225
Likes: 0
Received 2,780 Likes on 1,901 Posts
2022 Emmy Awards discussion -- Show: 9/12/22 on NBC
Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove are about to brighten many a TV stars day.

Beginning at 11:30 am ET, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Curb Your Enthusiasm standouts  who will soon appear in the Netflix workplace comedy Blockbuster  will reveal the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to air live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. A host has not yet been announced.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Westworld (S4E03) -- "Annees Folles" -- 7/10/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.