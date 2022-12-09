2022 Emmy Awards discussion -- Show: 9/12/22 on NBC

Quote:

Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove are about to brighten many a TV stars day.



Beginning at 11:30 am ET, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Curb Your Enthusiasm standouts  who will soon appear in the Netflix workplace comedy Blockbuster  will reveal the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to air live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. A host has not yet been announced.