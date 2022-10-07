DVD Talk Forum

Better Call Saul (S6E08) - "Point and Shoot" - 7/11/22

Better Call Saul (S6E08) - "Point and Shoot" - 7/11/22

   
07-10-22, 11:43 PM
dex14
Better Call Saul (S6E08) - "Point and Shoot" - 7/11/22


07-10-22, 11:47 PM
Decker
 
Re: Better Call Saul (S6E08) - "Point and Shoot" - 7/11/22
The first five and a half seasons, summarized in one minute :
07-10-22, 11:50 PM
Deftones
 
Re: Better Call Saul (S6E08) - "Point and Shoot" - 7/11/22
I have a feeling this is going to be a wild ride. Looking forward to see how this ends
