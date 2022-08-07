RIP: Tony Sirico (The Sopranos) dead at 79
RIP: Tony Sirico (The Sopranos) dead at 79
Tony Sirico, the actor known for playing mobster Peter Paul Paulie Walnuts Gualtieri on The Sopranos, died Friday, Variety confirmed with his manager. He was 79.
Siricos manager, Bob McGowan called him a very loyal and great client who would always help people in need. He was member of the wounded warriors.
In an Instagram post, Siricos Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli wrote, It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone ive ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs.
He continued, We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.
Re: RIP: Tony Sirico (The Sopranos) dead at 79
My daughter is working through The Sopranos for the first time right now and every day she raves about how great Paulie is and how she backs every thing he does no matter how heinous. This will devastate her.
Edit : I just texted her the story. She replied "NOOOOOO"
Re: RIP: Tony Sirico (The Sopranos) dead at 79
Terrible week for legendary mob hotheads.
