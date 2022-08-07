RIP: Tony Sirico (The Sopranos) dead at 79

Quote:

Tony Sirico, the actor known for playing mobster Peter Paul Paulie Walnuts Gualtieri on The Sopranos, died Friday, Variety confirmed with his manager. He was 79.



Siricos manager, Bob McGowan called him a very loyal and great client who would always help people in need. He was member of the wounded warriors.



In an Instagram post, Siricos Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli wrote, It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone ive ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs.



He continued, We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.