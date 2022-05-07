Boo, Bitch (Netflix) - S: Lana Condor - premieres 7/8/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,140
Likes: 0
Received 2,755 Likes on 1,882 Posts
Boo, Bitch (Netflix) - S: Lana Condor - premieres 7/8/22
Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she'll need to really live her best life while she can.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aparna Brielle as Riley
· Jason Genao as Devon
· Lana Condor as Erika Vu
· Mason Versaw as Jake C.
· Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin
· Zoe Colletti as Gia
CREW INFORMATION:
· Blake Goza as EP
· Erin Ehrlich as CRTR/EP
· Jamie Dooner as EP
· Jonathon Komack Martin as EP
· Kuba Soltysiak as CRTR/CO-EP
· Lana Condor as EP
· Lauren Iungerich as CRTR/EP
· Tim Schauer as CRTR/CO-EP
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aparna Brielle as Riley
· Jason Genao as Devon
· Lana Condor as Erika Vu
· Mason Versaw as Jake C.
· Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin
· Zoe Colletti as Gia
CREW INFORMATION:
· Blake Goza as EP
· Erin Ehrlich as CRTR/EP
· Jamie Dooner as EP
· Jonathon Komack Martin as EP
· Kuba Soltysiak as CRTR/CO-EP
· Lana Condor as EP
· Lauren Iungerich as CRTR/EP
· Tim Schauer as CRTR/CO-EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off