Boo, Bitch (Netflix) - S: Lana Condor - premieres 7/8/22
Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she'll need to really live her best life  while she can.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aparna Brielle as Riley
· Jason Genao as Devon
· Lana Condor as Erika Vu
· Mason Versaw as Jake C.
· Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin
· Zoe Colletti as Gia

CREW INFORMATION:
· Blake Goza as EP
· Erin Ehrlich as CRTR/EP
· Jamie Dooner as EP
· Jonathon Komack Martin as EP
· Kuba Soltysiak as CRTR/CO-EP
· Lana Condor as EP
· Lauren Iungerich as CRTR/EP
· Tim Schauer as CRTR/CO-EP
