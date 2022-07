Boo, Bitch (Netflix) - S: Lana Condor - premieres 7/8/22

Quote:

Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she'll need to really live her best life while she can.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Aparna Brielle as Riley

Jason Genao as Devon

Lana Condor as Erika Vu

Mason Versaw as Jake C.

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin

Zoe Colletti as Gia



CREW INFORMATION:

Blake Goza as EP

Erin Ehrlich as CRTR/EP

Jamie Dooner as EP

Jonathon Komack Martin as EP

Kuba Soltysiak as CRTR/CO-EP

Lana Condor as EP

Lauren Iungerich as CRTR/EP

Tim Schauer as CRTR/CO-EP