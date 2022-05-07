Boo, Bitch (Netflix) - S: Lana Condor - premieres 7/8/22

Quote:

Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she'll need to really live her best life  while she can.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Aparna Brielle as Riley

· Jason Genao as Devon

· Lana Condor as Erika Vu

· Mason Versaw as Jake C.

· Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin

· Zoe Colletti as Gia



CREW INFORMATION:

· Blake Goza as EP

· Erin Ehrlich as CRTR/EP

· Jamie Dooner as EP

· Jonathon Komack Martin as EP

· Kuba Soltysiak as CRTR/CO-EP

· Lana Condor as EP

· Lauren Iungerich as CRTR/EP

· Tim Schauer as CRTR/CO-EP