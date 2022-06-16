Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E07) -- "The Serene Squall" -- 6/16/22
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E07) -- "The Serene Squall" -- 6/16/22
The Serene Squall - While on a dangerous humanitarian mission, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise stumbles into a harrowing game of leverage with the quadrants deadliest space pirate.
