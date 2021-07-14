The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies (MTV) -- premieres 8/11/21
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies (MTV) -- premieres 8/11/21
New season cast: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertain...first-trailer/
Re: The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies (MTV) -- premieres 8/11/21
Ahead of the premiere, fans will meet the cast during The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation, a special airing on Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET.
Re: The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies (MTV) -- premieres 8/11/21
That's quick. They finished filming less than a month ago.
