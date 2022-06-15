DVD Talk Forum

The Limited Series dupe...
Small rant. To me a limited series should be limited to the amount of episodes for a season. 6 episode "limited series" 6 and done or 8 and done.

This has not become the norm for streaming services to call something a limited series and end it with a cliff-hanger hoping it will go another season or two. Man is this becoming frustrating. I want it to wrap up in the 6 or 8 episodes. It appears there is no way to know if it will continue either.

A recent example for this was Outer Range ( I could also name countless others). Thought it would be a cool one and done. NOPE and so I wasted 8 hours watching something I won't return to. Ugh...

Thoughts????
Re: The Limited Series dupe...
WRT Outer Range, I don't see anywhere, in the OP, trailer, on Prime's page, where it says "limited series". so not sure why the complaint?
Re: The Limited Series dupe...
I agree with your sentiment.

Though, Outer Range was never intended as a limited series.
