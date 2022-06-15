The Limited Series dupe...

Small rant. To me a limited series should be limited to the amount of episodes for a season. 6 episode "limited series" 6 and done or 8 and done.



This has not become the norm for streaming services to call something a limited series and end it with a cliff-hanger hoping it will go another season or two. Man is this becoming frustrating. I want it to wrap up in the 6 or 8 episodes. It appears there is no way to know if it will continue either.



A recent example for this was Outer Range ( I could also name countless others). Thought it would be a cool one and done. NOPE and so I wasted 8 hours watching something I won't return to. Ugh...



Thoughts????