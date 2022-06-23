Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,802
Received 1,757 Likes on 1,294 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22
THE ELYSIAN KINGDOM The U.S.S. Enterprise becomes stuck in a nebula that is home to an alien consciousness that traps the crew in a fairy tale.
Written by Akela Cooper & Onitra Johnson. Directed by Amanda Row.
Written by Akela Cooper & Onitra Johnson. Directed by Amanda Row.
Judging by the promo, this looks more whimsical in tone
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22
Started out as a light-hearted episode, and ended on a rather sad note...
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22
Not a big fan of these fantasy type episodes, and thought the acting was atrociously corny for most of the cast. But glad the doc's daughter's situation was resolved. That seemed like a story-line that was going to start dragging over the series otherwise. Lovin' the series so far, although I'd rate this as my least-favorite.
#4
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22
I've never been a fan of these role playing episodes; the cast always seem to be having more fun than anyone else. And has the show even been around long enough to justify this kind of story? The first dud of the series in my opinion.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off