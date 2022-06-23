DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22

   
Old 06-23-22, 03:22 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,802
Received 1,757 Likes on 1,294 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22



THE ELYSIAN KINGDOM  The U.S.S. Enterprise becomes stuck in a nebula that is home to an alien consciousness that traps the crew in a fairy tale.

Written by Akela Cooper & Onitra Johnson. Directed by Amanda Row.



Judging by the promo, this looks more whimsical in tone

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-23-22, 04:13 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 38,460
Received 1,317 Likes on 950 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22
Started out as a light-hearted episode, and ended on a rather sad note...
Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-23-22, 11:34 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 19,698
Received 261 Likes on 157 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22
Not a big fan of these fantasy type episodes, and thought the acting was atrociously corny for most of the cast. But glad the doc's daughter's situation was resolved. That seemed like a story-line that was going to start dragging over the series otherwise. Lovin' the series so far, although I'd rate this as my least-favorite.
Bronkster is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-24-22, 01:22 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: Trencher's Farm
Posts: 2,061
Received 12 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22
I've never been a fan of these role playing episodes; the cast always seem to be having more fun than anyone else. And has the show even been around long enough to justify this kind of story? The first dud of the series in my opinion.
mike7162 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.