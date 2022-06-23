Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E08) -- "The Elysian Kingdom" -- 6/23/22

Not a big fan of these fantasy type episodes, and thought the acting was atrociously corny for most of the cast. But glad the doc's daughter's situation was resolved. That seemed like a story-line that was going to start dragging over the series otherwise. Lovin' the series so far, although I'd rate this as my least-favorite.