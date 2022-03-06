Location: Are any of us really anywhere?

Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?

Which longer than 2 season series has been the most consistent through it's run?



Game of Thrones (with the exception of 8th season)

Mad Men (never once dipped in quality to me)

Breaking Bad (see Mad Men)

The Sopranos

The West Wing (with the exception of 7th season)

Seinfeld (with the exception of last episode)

The Boys

er (Seasons 1-8, after Edwards left)