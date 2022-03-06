Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?
Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?
Which longer than 2 season series has been the most consistent through it's run?
Game of Thrones (with the exception of 8th season)
Mad Men (never once dipped in quality to me)
Breaking Bad (see Mad Men)
The Sopranos
The West Wing (with the exception of 7th season)
Seinfeld (with the exception of last episode)
The Boys
er (Seasons 1-8, after Edwards left)
The Shield
The Wire
Also, The Mandalorian.
Oh, forgot a pretty big one on Amazon
Superstore is consistent throughout its 6 seasons. Can't recall a bad season.
Also, shoutout to Greek and its 4 seasons. Miss that show.
