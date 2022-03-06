DVD Talk Forum

Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?

Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?

   
Old 06-03-22, 05:42 PM
Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?
Which longer than 2 season series has been the most consistent through it's run?

Game of Thrones (with the exception of 8th season)
Mad Men (never once dipped in quality to me)
Breaking Bad (see Mad Men)
The Sopranos
The West Wing (with the exception of 7th season)
Seinfeld (with the exception of last episode)
The Boys
er (Seasons 1-8, after Edwards left)
Old 06-03-22, 05:48 PM
Re: Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?







Old 06-03-22, 05:49 PM
Re: Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?

Old 06-03-22, 06:00 PM
Re: Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?
The Shield
The Wire
Old 06-03-22, 06:04 PM
Re: Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?
Also, The Mandalorian.
Old 06-03-22, 06:08 PM
Re: Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?
Oh, forgot a pretty big one on Amazon


Old 06-03-22, 06:32 PM
Re: Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?
Frasier
Bosch
Person of Interest
Breaking Bad
Old 06-03-22, 06:36 PM
Re: Most consistent series (2+ seasons)?
Superstore is consistent throughout its 6 seasons. Can't recall a bad season.

Also, shoutout to Greek and its 4 seasons. Miss that show.

